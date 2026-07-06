Desi Disruptors: The journeys of Indian brands that changed the game

Desi Disruptors: Timeless Lessons from Iconic Indian Brands

By Vispy Doctor & Vikrant Pande

Published by Harper

272 pages ₹599

“Bombay Club” was the name given to the informal lobbying group of prominent industrialists, formed in 1992, who felt threatened by the sudden liberalisation and opening of the Indian economy to multinational companies. They demanded that the government create a level playing field for Indian companies before allowing indiscriminate foreign investment. Their list of demands, some of them still valid, included the need for reliable electricity, high-quality ports and roads, sensible framework for labour law, speedier judiciary system, and a uniform tax system (GST). But the movement lost its momentum by the mid-1990s. Interestingly, Rahul Bajaj, who was one of the most vocal critics of the liberalisation, later relented and in a public forum that celebrated an anniversary of the liberalisation movement, he went on record to say that he was wrong in 1992. Liberalisation did work for all players.