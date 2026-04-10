Faith and Fury: Why Jyoti Yadav's Covid chronicle still haunts India

For most of us, the Covid-19 pandemic still feels relatively recent and fresh in our collective memory. While most of us were cooped up in our homes and avoiding all contact with the outside world, Jyoti Yadav was one of the few journalists to cover the migrant exodus and the deadly second wave in 2020-21. Through interviews with hundreds of people on the road in the towns and villages of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, local administrations, hospital and crematoria staff as well as families of victims, the award-winning journalist documented several stories of pain, hunger, death, debt and fatigue. Reading her debut book conjured up much vivid imagery, reminding one of a horrifying time that we managed to survive in our lifetime. “This book was born of an unspoken social contract between a journalist and the public,” Yadav writes in the Acknowledgements.