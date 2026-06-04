Indonesia: A rich portrait of the archipelago's layered culture, identity

The island of Bali is most closely associated with Indian religious and artistic traditions. It has an Institute of Hindu Dharma in its Udayana University, the Academy of Performing Arts, centres for craftsmen, and several museums housing exquisite items of Balinese painting and sculpture. Bali, says Mr Seth, is “a prime example of man living in harmony with his environment. Mr Seth has paid tribute to two poets — one Indonesian, the other Indian. The Indonesian poet is called Rendra: born a Catholic, his name at birth was William Surendrabhawana. As part of his early rebellion against family and faith, he retained only a part of his second name. Frequently detained for his political activities, his writings about the lives of ordinary people, instead of beauty and love, led to a high-level assessment that he was “a columnist rather than a poet”! Mr Seth quotes Rendra writing of hunger thus: