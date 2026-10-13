Investors from US, China, India eye $844 million port project in Peru

Investors from countries including the US, China and India are interested in ​a new port project in southern Peru estimated ​to cost around $844 million, officials said on Monday.

The port ‌is expected to have a greater draft depth than Chancay, the northern Peru port operated by China's Cosco Shipping Ports since late 2024, which accommodates large vessels making nonstop voyages between South America and Asia.

"Several companies have approached us," regional governor Rohel Sanchez told reporters after signing an agreement with the state agency Proinversion, aimed at showcasing the project to domestic and foreign investors.

"We ‌have investors from the US, China and India who are very interested," he added, without identifying the specific companies involved.