James McDougall's 'Worlds of Islam' celebrates rich heritage and diversity

During this period, the impact of Sufi scholars in Africa was significant. The teachings of two of them — Sidi Ahmad al-Tijani (1737-1816) and Sidi Mohammed ibn Ali al-Sanussi (1787-1859) — have spread across Africa and beyond. Al-Tijani’s teaching is influential across northwest Africa, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Americas. While al-Sanussi avoided involvement in politics, his followers became a force of resistance against French and Italian colonial incursions, culminating, after the Second World War, in the installation of its leader, Idriss al-Sanussi, as king of Libya by the British. As Western imperialism seized power from Muslim potentates through the early 20th centuries, it adopted a monolithic view of the Muslim community — so that being Muslim became “a racial, more than a religious category”. Muslims, Mr McDougal says, were viewed “as a mass ruled by instinctive, inherited behaviours”. Building on this background, as the Cold War ended, US “neocons” (rightwing scholars who conflated US interests with those of Israel) identified “Islam” as the civilisational enemy of the West.