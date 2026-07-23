Like, Follow, Subscribe: The hidden costs of childhood as online content

The book opens with the mommy bloggers of the early 2000s who shared their motherhood journeys online through blogs, paving the way for the modern mom-influencer. But Ms Latifi is quick to point out the difference. While the bloggers wrote about their experiences of messy motherhood, the contemporary influencers tend to be heavily dependent on posting the faces and lives of their children and presenting the façade of a perfect home. Some of these videos appear harmless, even cute. But there are many that make her — and the reader — feel queasy. Often, such videos show children in vulnerable circumstances. Ironically, as we hear from more than one influencer, these are the videos that get the most traction and views. As the creator parents talk about — and defend — their choice of posting the details of their children online, it emerges that not every parent who puts their children in front of the camera can be labelled a monster. There are children to whom Ms Latifi speaks who love being online and hope to become influencers when they grow up. But there are also those who hate that every moment of their lives turns into content for their parents’ channel.