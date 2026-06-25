Natasha Walter calls for a feminism rooted in solidarity and renewal

In 2011, women in Saudi Arabia publicly called for their right to drive. Back home in 2012, thousands of women marched in various cities across India following the rape and murder of a young woman. In 2016, there were massive demonstrations spread across Poland when the government announced a proposal to ban abortion. “One of the most visible of all the protests led by women during the second decade of the twenty-first century took place in January 2017 to protest the first inauguration of Donald Trump,” writes Ms Walter. Similarly in other countries too, there were many instances of women being drawn out onto the streets because of their rage against male violence embedded in daily life everywhere.