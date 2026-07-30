Perfect Dream Girl: A bold critique of tech, desire, and gendered power

Readers can expect discussions ranging from the influencer economy and deepfakes to AI girlfriends, algorithmic desire, and the male loneliness epidemic — all packaged as witty, incisive letters to a faceless man. Throughout, Ms Kaur argues that technology is never a neutral invention. Every platform, algorithm, and product is designed by people operating within existing structures of power, not outside them. She asks her faceless man, “I wonder if you know that technology is not just weaponized post-fact by patriarchy, but often built because of and for it?” She adds, “Women are always in demand and have created the need for innovation in new media formats, repeatedly making us early drivers of technological adoption and optimization.” She illustrates this with Jennifer Lopez’s iconic green Versace dress, whose overwhelming popularity reportedly led to the creation of Google Image Search. She argues, in the age of AI, the sexual objectification of women will continue to be a significant motivator of innovation.