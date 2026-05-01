Portrait of An Artist: Exploring the art of practice in the studio
Rohit Chawla and Kishore Singh's book, Portrait of An Artist, rises to the occasion, choosing to focus on what happens in the studios where artists createChintan Girish Modi
Rohit Chawla and Kishore Singh's book, Portrait of An Artist, rises to the occasion, choosing to focus on what happens in the studios where artists createChintan Girish Modi
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First Published: May 01 2026 | 10:42 PM IST