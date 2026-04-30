Rasputin: Beevor's nuanced account of the Romanovs debunks mystic's myth

Yet Rasputin held what would pass for moderate political views today, which magnified his unpopularity at court. He strongly opposed the rampant anti-Semitism of the era — though he accepted bribes from Jewish businessmen to promote their commercial interests. He also opposed the court’s martial outlook, a prescient opinion given the catastrophic defeat to Japan in 1905 and in World War I.

That Rasputin was a chancer who preyed on a gormless Tsar and his highly-strung wife is beyond doubt. Mr Beevor sets the context in the opening chapters. He deftly creates a portrait of a Tsar so convinced of the divinely ordained nature of absolute monarchy that he is deprived of empathy for his people in a deeply inegalitarian society and fails to heed his advisors’ counsel for constitutional monarchy until circumstances force it upon him. Nicholas’ Empress, Queen Victoria’s grand-daughter, enhanced his unfitness for the role well before Rasputin’s arrival. In a society that scarcely conformed to standards of Victorian morality, Alexandra censured low-cut dresses, excessive merry-making and extra-marital liaisons. As Mr Beevor writes, “By her refusal to indulge the expectations of St Petersburg society, the young Empress lost not just popularity but also influence and respect.”