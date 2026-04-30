Rasputin: Beevor's nuanced account of the Romanovs debunks mystic's myth

Mr Beevor is a reputed historian of World War II. In 2022, he appeared to switch interests, writing Russia: Revolution and Civil War, a competent book that nevertheless did not break new ground. Neither does Rasputin but it certainly represents narrative history at its best.
The value of the book lies in the detail culled from, among other things, reports by the Cheka, the Tsarist secret police, post-assassination interviews and state documents. Let’s look at myths. Mr Beevor finds no evidence that Rasputin was ever a “lover of the Russian Queen”, per Boney M, nor her four daughters. But he was undoubtedly a prodigious womaniser and rapist, dividing his attention between prostitutes and high-born ladies, who formed a near permanent circle of acolytes. Mr Beevor also rules out membership of the forbidden Khlyst sect that rejected Orthodox Christianity and was reviled by the nobility.