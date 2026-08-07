Reading the smoke signals of history through the comparative lens of myth

Comparison is a rigorous process. If done well, it can illuminate a text for millions, but shallow lists of patterns and motifs can suck all meaning out of the myths. An example of a poor comparison is one that is commonly done between Sita (Ramayana) and Helen (Iliad). There is a version of the Ramayana that talks about a shadow Sita. In this telling of the story, Ravana never abducted the real Sita because she was divine and, hence, pure. She could never be touched by another male. A Greek story talks about a shadow Helen who was safely sent away to Egypt where she could not be seduced by Paris. The similarities in these stories are superficial; the Indian story that was composed after Valmiki’s Ramayana reveals the societal acceptance of Sita’s elevation to divinity, but the Greek story constructed by Plato, Herodotus and Euripides was meant to indicate the futility of war. Doniger says that the two stories must be read within the different cultural contexts, and also within the oral and textual traditions of the time.