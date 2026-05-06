Reimagining Government: Handy AI guide for govt, but falls short on detail

The authors understand that too much information can be counter-productive to their audience and stick to the broad issues, without being superficial. The approach seems to be that policymakers need to understand both the big picture as well as have an understanding of the critical details but need not be an expert in all matters AI. Thus, most chapters present readers with the main issues that need to be debated and decided upon when choosing the partner for implementation, selecting the model that will work best for their particular use cases, and identifying the main issues to be scrutinised while designing the AI implementation framework and processes. Policymakers will obviously hire an expert — but he or she also needs to know enough to ensure that the expert does what is required. This means, he or she also needs to first understand what AI can and cannot do — and what is required for his or her department.