Rivals of the polio vaccine and the race to defeat a deadly disease

Albert Sabin: The Life of a Polio Vaccine Pioneer by Karen Torghele Published by Yale University Press 390 pages $38 Twenty years ago, the National Museum of American History held an exhibition titled “Whatever Happened to Polio?” It focused on Jonas Salk, whose vaccine helped tame the devastating virus that crippled and killed tens of thousands of children in the baby boom era following World War II. Salk became a national icon, our first home-grown celebrity-scientist. When people speak of polio today, it’s Salk they remember. Twenty years ago, the National Museum of American History held an exhibition titled “Whatever Happened to Polio?” It focused on Jonas Salk, whose vaccine helped tame the devastating virus that crippled and killed tens of thousands of children in the baby boom era following World War II. Salk became a national icon, our first home-grown celebrity-scientist. When people speak of polio today, it’s Salk they remember.

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The adulation served to marginalise the contributions of others, none more so than Albert Sabin, whose competing polio vaccine proved essential in controlling the disease. Karen Torghele’s Albert Sabin: The Life of a Polio Vaccine Pioneer is the first serious biography to appear. It does full justice to one of medicine’s forgotten giants.

He was born Abram Sapersteinin Bialystok, Russia, in 1906, and his earliest memories included the anti-Semitic pogroms that swept the region with murderous regularity. His family fled to America in 1921, settling in an immigrant stronghold known as “Silk City” for its textile factories. Abram entered high school with a new name, Albert Sabin, and a modest goal of finding steady work in the mills. His plans changed when a relative agreed to pay his way to New York University (NYU). He won a scholarship to the NYU School of Medicine, one of the few places that didn’t restrict Jewish applicants.

Sabin’s early career cemented his reputation as a gifted researcher, but a troubled colleague. It reached the point, says Torghele, where his mentors felt compelled to warn prospective employers. While working at the prestigious Rockefeller Institute, Sabin received a lucrative offer from the Children’s Hospital of Cincinnati, where he’d spend most of his career. Given ample laboratory space and a hefty budget, Sabin concentrated on vaccines. He also knew a bit about polio. Sabin speculated that polio was a disease of cleanliness. As sanitation improved, children were less likely to be exposed (and naturally immunised) as infants. Squalor, he believed, could sometimes protect against disease.

Torghele, an epidemiologist who worked at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more than 25 years, is a sure guide to the breakthroughs that made Sabin’s work possible. Two rival vaccines versions emerged — an injected, killed-virus vaccine developed by Salk, and an oral, live-virus vaccine championed by Sabin. Salk tested his vaccine in 1954, in what stands as the largest public health experiment in American history. More than a million schoolchildren participated, some getting the real vaccine, others a look-alike placebo. A private charity provided the funding and ran the trials. The government played almost no role.

The positive results turned Salk into a superstar, much to the displeasure of other polio researchers who viewed Sabin, for all his nasty bluster, as the superior scientist with the better product. To compound matters, Sabin couldn’t test in the United States because so many children had already received the Salk vaccine. But in 1959, at the height of the Cold War, the Kremlin and the United States (US) State Department gave him permission to run trials in the Soviet Union, where polio was rampant. Nearly 78 million oral doses were consumed, and the early reports were glowing. It was cheaper than Salk’s vaccine and easier to administer.

Sabin’s vaccine was fully licensed in the US in 1962. His professional success did little to quell his personal demons. Torghele’s portrait of Sabin’s private life is both straightforward and painful to read. He had multiple affairs. He showered family members with verbal abuse. His first wife killed herself by placing a plastic bag over her head. His second wife quickly realised her mistake and divorced him. He remained so distant from his two daughters that he cut them from his will. His gods were science and self-promotion, not necessarily in that order. Salk, too, remained an enduring target. Sabin never stopped belittling him, even leading a successful campaign to deny Salk admission to the elite National Academy of Sciences.

Both men died — Sabin in 1993, Salk in 1995 — with Sabin the apparent victor. But his vaccine had a flaw; in rare instances, the attenuated strains reverted to virulence, causing polio in the vaccinated child. Torghele intimates that he knew. During the Russian trials, she writes, several scientists had alerted him to the problem. He responded by persuading them to remain silent for the good of the vaccination programme. In 2000, the CDC removed Sabin’s live-virus vaccine from its immunisation schedule, replacing it with a modern version of Salk’s killed-virus vaccine. The widespread administration of a more powerful Salk vaccine ended the threat in the US and beyond. Hot spots remain in remote regions of Asia and Africa, where the numbers are small but persistent, and where the Sabin vaccine is favoured because of its low cost and easy delivery. The irony is that it will take both vaccines to eradicate the disease — Sabin’s to contain it where it still circulates, Salk’s to finish it off. An endgame that must have both men spinning in their graves.