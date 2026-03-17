Running Behind Lakshmi: A 200-year saga of Indian bulls and bears

Stock trading in India began long before a formal stock exchange came into being. Newspapers such as the Bengal Hurkaru and Chronicle were publishing bid-offer prices for shares in the early 19th century. That long, uneven evolution is the subject of Adil Rustomjee’s substantial and deeply researched book, an 862-page account that traces the history of Indian markets from their informal beginnings under a banyan tree in Bombay to the modern era of electronic trading.

The book vividly reconstructs the first great speculative episode in India. The bull run of the 1860s was set off by the American Civil War, which disrupted cotton supplies from the American South to English mills and sharply increased the demand for Indian cotton. The resulting profits unleashed a feverish boom in Bombay. Shares of newly floated banks, financial associations, and land reclamation companies soared. In scale and speculative intensity, the episode rivalled Britain’s South Sea bubble and the Dutch tulip mania. In an environment devoid of regulatory checks, banks and financial associations amplified the frenzy by lending against inflated share prices. Market activity peaked between July 1864 and April 1865. The collapse, when it came, was equally dramatic. Speculators, carried away by the euphoria, failed to reckon with the obvious reality that the American Civil War would eventually end, and with it the higher demand for Indian cotton. Robert E Lee surrendered on April 9, 1865. When the news reached Bombay on May 1, it sparked off a brutal crash. Banks and business houses came under severe strain. Many collapsed.