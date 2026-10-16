Stalin's Apostles: The untold story of the Soviet Empire's British spies

Stalin’s Apostles: The Cambridge Five and the Making of the Soviet Empire by Antonia Senior Published by Hachette 462 pages ₹1,099

The infamous Cambridge Five spy ring — Anthony Blunt, Kim Philby, Donald McLean, Guy Burgess and John Cairncross — exerts an enduring mystique in the popular imagination of Britons and Russians of a certain generation. Like contemporary accounts of World War II, their histories are incrementally updated when files are declassified. With Stalin’s Apostles journalist Antonia Senior has relied on recently released files of the UK National Archives and MI5 on three of them — Kim Philby, John Cairncross and Anthony Blunt — and eastern European and Balkan archives to take the story further.

These new archives have spawned several books of varying quality. Robert Verkaik’s The Writer and the Traitor, takes a speculative look at the links between the writer Graham Greene and Philby, suggesting that Greene knew of Philby’s betrayal well before his dramatic defection in 1963. Another is Piers Blofeld’s Master of Lies, which adds detail to the Blunt betrayal. Senior’s book, racily written and well-researched, is the most comprehensive introduction for first-time readers to the subject; for those familiar with the Cambridge Five saga, it adds new facets to the story. The choice of title is, presumably, a play on the Cambridge Apostles, the “self-consciously academic elite” society that became fertile recruiting for Soviet intelligence in the inter-war years. Although all five attended Cambridge University, a hotbed of fashionable leftist ideals then, only three were members of the Apostles — Blunt, Burgess and Cairncross. One assumes the noun is being deployed in the literal sense; all five Russian moles were assiduously faithful to the brutal dictator of the Soviet Union through his worst excesses.

This unwavering faith is the notable point that emerges from the book. In 1940, when Russia broke contact after the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact, the Apostles found themselves without handlers or demands for intelligence. Yet, all of them worked suo motu to find ways to pass on state secrets to Moscow through British Communist Party functionaries. The maverick Burgess even devised a wild plan to travel to Moscow to “chivvy the Soviets into resuming contact”. How could five Englishmen, at least four of them with pukka social credentials and all serving in the highest level of the British establishment, betray their country for 16 years, that too without monetary or other rewards? Antonia sets the stage deftly, covering familiar ground of the Russian revolution and the attractions in Europe of communism as a viable alternative to the perceived crisis of capitalism after World War I. Global ideological ructions racialised thousands of young men, but it was the congenital snobbery and insularity of the British ruling establishment that enabled the Cambridge Five — and many others — to flourish as Stalin’s moles.

Spy agencies were particularly prone to such weaknesses, conducting cursory background checks on chaps recommended by other chaps who went to the same public schools and universities and dined at the same London clubs. Senior describes it as “the failure of imagination and the chapocracy method of recruitment”. Kim Philby, from Westminster and Trinity College and one of the Soviet’s “greatest ever assets”, was an exemplar in this respect. Harold Adrian Russell Philby was the son of a colonial officer, born in Ambala and nicknamed for Rudyard Kipling’s famous boy spy. Captivated by communism in Cambridge, he later married an Austrian communist whom he met in Vienna in the thirties and who played an indirect role in his recruitment by the Soviets in 1934 (codename SONNY/STANLEY). Yet, neither his communist links nor his marriage figured in interviews or background checks when he was recruited to MI6 in the 1940s on Burgess’ recommendation. He was, after all, the son of the colonial intelligence officer and Arabist St John Philby.

Philby, Burgess (MADCHEN) and Maclean (ORPHAN/HOMER) defected in 1951 when top-secret wartime decrypts pointed to their treachery. Both were in the Foreign Office, the latter based in Washington as UK-US liaison. Philby, suspected of being the Third Man because of his close association with them, deceived the best British interrogators for more than a decade till his dramatic defection from Beirut. Blunt (TONY), Surveyor of the Queen’s Pictures, confessed to spying in the 1950s in return for immunity from criminal prosecution before being unmasked by Margaret Thatcher in Parliament in 1979. The “fifth man” was Cairncross (LISZT) who passed on information about early Anglo-US talks on the atomic bomb and British wartime decrypts of German communications from his vantage point in a senior Cabinet minister’s office and later in the Government Code and Cipher School at Bletchley Park. He confessed in 1964 but was publicly identified by a Soviet defector in the nineties.

Blunt was offered immunity and Cairncross was allowed to go free provided he stayed abroad because both claimed to have operated as moles only when the Soviets were allies during World War II. Cairncross’ self-serving memoir underlines this point. Only Philby made no such claim in his memoir My Silent War, written under KGB supervision, suggesting that he continued to spy for the Soviets when the Cold War broke out. But Senior shows how “the Apostles had spied for Stalin when he was Hitler’s ally… And now when there was a very real tangible possibility that Stalin would become the West’s violent enemy, they still spied for him with dedication and fervour,” she writes.