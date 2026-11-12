Sushila Takbhaure's life story charts caste oppression, women's resistance

My Shackled Life: A Dalit Woman’s Autobiography By Sushila Takbhaure Published by Speaking Tiger 308 pages ₹599 Sushila Takbhaure’s autobiography reflects on the moments she has witnessed, and the ones she was told about. India became an independent nation in 1947; why, then, did her maternal grandmother, a certified midwife, clean dry latrines and carry night soil on her head? When her mother saved up to provide for her children’s education, why did she keep her distance from other villagers, and invite a separate cook to prepare a wedding feast? And why despite working alongside other Dalits, were her father and brothers cast out when they worked at a railway station? Why did young Sushila’s friends not invite her to their homes, and her teachers denigrate her despite her brilliant academic performance? Sushila Takbhaure’s autobiography reflects on the moments she has witnessed, and the ones she was told about. India became an independent nation in 1947; why, then, did her maternal grandmother, a certified midwife, clean dry latrines and carry night soil on her head? When her mother saved up to provide for her children’s education, why did she keep her distance from other villagers, and invite a separate cook to prepare a wedding feast? And why despite working alongside other Dalits, were her father and brothers cast out when they worked at a railway station? Why did young Sushila’s friends not invite her to their homes, and her teachers denigrate her despite her brilliant academic performance?

My Shackled Life is a translation by Deeba Zafir and Preeti Dewan of the Hindi original written in 2011 and titled Shikanje ka Dard. It makes the uncomfortable point that India’s freedom from colonial rule didn’t free its people from the religion that preaches a caste system, and allows women to be doubly oppressed by patriarchy and caste. The women in Dr Takbhaure’s natal family were no different. Their lives were dictated by the menial scavenging, and constant toil to make ends meet in the face of poverty, oppression, untouchability, and natural disasters. The author begins by charting her family tree, a subversive act in itself, for it records lives that shrank themselves into the background. Reading this autobiography is significantly different from other Dalit women’s lives, such as Baby Kamble and Urmila Pawar, which are dominantly shaped by B R Ambedkar’s presence. Growing up in Banapur in Madhya Pradesh, the author’s life was shaped by her grandmother and parents who didn’t consciously distinguish between boys and girls, but patriarchy sank in nonetheless. Her mother firmly believed that education would improve her children’s lives, and young Sushila was determined to study. Despite being good at her studies, it was her caste that was highlighted.

She writes, “There was a government rule at the time stating that instead of using a student’s caste name, the term ‘Harijan’ should be used for untouchables. But being called ‘Harijan’ felt even more humiliating.” The author was alone in feeling this way since the practice, instituted by Gandhi to replace derogatory labels — Harijan literally translates to “Children of God” — was followed by most of the villagers, including untouchables. “An untouchable girl could earn goodwill only by being an object of pity. Any act of defiance would have brought sharp rebuke, physical abuse, and harsh punishment, as was customary. I was always afraid of the possibility,” she pointed out. This visceral fear continued to dictate her behaviour even after she matriculated, graduated, and completed a PhD.

Just before she graduated, she was married to a much older man. Despite being a school teacher, her husband often verbally and physically abused her. She gives him his credit for getting her jobs to sustain the household of six living in one small tenement. As she met intellectuals in the 1980s and 1990s, she learnt of the Phule-Ambedkarite school of thought. Also, she was encouraged by her colleagues to retain her salary to maintain her financial independence. As she became more assertive with her husband, she also ensured that the paperwork for the flats they bought were done under her name, since she was paying for them.

Dr Takbhaure soon became a formidable figure in her own right, giving speeches on the empowerment of her community, against religion and the caste system. Yet she admitted she was sometimes unable to assert herself with her husband. No surprise, she resents the fact that her development as a writer and a significant Dalit activist was attributed to him. On the contrary, it was she who was determined to continue higher studies, publish her poetry and short story collections without any support from him. My Shackled Life is filled with experiences of humiliation. As Dr Takbhaure discovered, her position as a respected academic could not erase her caste identity — not just by the upper caste people but also by her community that tries to move to the centre by mimicking the caste hierarchy.

Dr Takbhaure writes about her experiences with critical comments about the need for sacrifice, conviction, fierce passion, and courage. She juxtaposes the conditioned femininity of her childhood with her rising self-respect as she grows in her career. She expresses explicitly that she has dedicated her life to uplift her community, and writing has been her medium to achieve this. This translation, one of the firsts for Hindi Dalit women, leaves readers with a justified sense of discomfort at how little has changed in the social order. But the book ends on a hopeful note. As Dr Takbhaure points out, “Once women become conscious of their oppression, they can resist it and claim what is theirs.”