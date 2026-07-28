The Communist Party of China: A timely study of the CCP's grip on power

The Communist Party of China: Understanding the Durability of the World’s Most Powerful Political Organization is an earnest attempt to address these issues. The editors have collated chapters covering a wide range of topics — patriotic nationalism, co-opting the private sector, the relationship between the army and the party, social stability, dissent, technology and so on. The book provides an insight into the adaptability of the CCP and its unparalleled urge to maintain peace and stability at any cost. This is reflected in the three key areas of ideology, dissent and the role of the army.

Since Mr Xi became PRC president, he has consistently strengthened his control over all aspects of the state and party. Xi Jinping Thought is now the CCP roadmap, Mr Xi is increasingly becoming a synonym for the CCP and this discourse is gaining traction in China. The parallels between Xi Jinping and Mao and the rise of personality cult in China are hard to miss. The book engages with this idea in the essay “The Chairman’s Long Shadow” by Matthew Galway, which underscores the idea that Mao is essential to the durability of the Party and its legitimacy too. As Mr Galway writes, “Regardless of the degree to which Xi places primacy on his ideological vision and his most ardent firebrands personally enrich and empower themselves, Mao and Mao Zedong Thought do indeed ‘still matter’ for the CCP’s legitimation of its ongoing autocratic rule over the world’s most populous nation.”