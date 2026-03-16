The Ground Breaker: A model autobiography of the redoubtable Kanwal Rekhi

The Ground Breaker: Risks, Rewards, and Lessons from a Legendary Entrepreneur

by Kanwal Rekhi

Published by Harper Collins India

265 pages ₹799

By 1999, most people tracking the India information technology (IT) sector had become familiar with The IndUS Entrepreneurs (TiE) and its dynamo driver Kanwal Rekhi, an Indian-origin entrepreneur from the United States. The internet had come to India in 1995 in a limited way but by 1999, India had discovered the World Wide Web (www). The first dot com revolution was in full swing in the US, and it had reached Indian shores as well. The birth of Netscape Navigator had brought the World Wide Web to the desktops of anyone who had an internet connection. Portals such as Yahoo!, Excite and Lycos had gained popularity as had search engines such as AltaVista and ASK. Hotmail, the first online free email service, co-founded by Indian-origin entrepreneur Sabeer Bhatia, and bought by Microsoft for a staggering $400 million had caused Indian entrepreneurial dreams to soar. Hundreds of Indian portals — and vortals (portals specialising only on a single vertical) — as well as Indian search engines had been launched by entrepreneurs in India.