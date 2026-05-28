The Liver Doctor: Finding humanism and empathy beyond social media battles

Each chapter focuses on a different liver condition faced by his patients, and the challenges of diagnosing and treating them. These are interwoven with historical accounts and mythological references, offering a broader framing of how the liver has been understood over centuries and in clinical practice today. One tale of the liver’s supernatural vitality in mythology tells of how, every morning, Zeus would send the Aetos Kaukasios, the Caucasian Eagle, to feast on Prometheus’s liver, only for it to regenerate by the next day, and for the ordeal to begin all over again.

The case files of the critically-ill patients he details in the book are educative and moving. What stands out is the empathy with which he manages patients and their families, going deep into their histories to investigate what might have caused the condition when initial testing reveals nothing. Some don’t make it, others recover. Many are unable to afford the liver transplant they desperately require. Some of these liver conditions, he writes, stem from consuming alternative herbal supplements, others from alcohol abuse, and still others have more mysterious causes. Not a drop of alcohol is safe, he emphasises, calling it “a socially accepted poison”. In many ways, this book is an attempt to prevent preventable deaths.