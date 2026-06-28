The Nord Stream Conspiracy: An international war story in blockbuster prose

The Nord Stream Conspiracy: The Inside Story of the Explosions That Shook the World

by Bojan Pancevski

Published by Holt

By Robert F Worth Most people remember the 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, if they remember it at all, because of an arresting image: A wide, frothing geyser on the blue surface of the Baltic Sea. That was the first visual sign that someone had set explosives on the pair of 760-mile undersea pipelines — the world’s longest — destroying three of its conduits and sending two billion dollars’ worth of pressurised gas shooting upward. It has been called the greatest act of sabotage in modern times. 321 pages $29.99

In one blow the explosions upended Germany’s energy dependence on Russia, where the gas originated, and set off an intense, years-long argument about who was responsible. It was an argument that no one seemed to want to resolve at first, because assigning blame to any of the three potential saboteurs — Russia, the United States and Ukraine — would have uncomfortable political consequences. There is now little doubt about who did it, though conspiracy theories still bubble on the margins. Ukrainian intelligence officials seem to have conceived the plan, and pulled it off with a single-masted sailboat and a skeleton crew of patriotic mariners and divers, one of whom was sick with Covid when he descended 260 feet into frigid and pitch-dark water to lay the explosives. Their motive is no mystery either: They wanted to stop Germany from feeding Russia’s war machine with billions of dollars in annual gas payments.

We have all these details — despite the Ukrainian government’s denials — partly because of a stubborn and meticulous German police investigation, and partly because of some very dogged reporters. Bojan Pancevski, a Russian-speaking correspondent at The Wall Street Journal, spent years untangling the plot. His book is a spectacular feat of investigative journalism, built on his intimate access to the senior Ukrainian intelligence chiefs who say they hatched the idea and to the German police officials who eventually tracked them down. The Nord Stream Conspiracy is a multifaceted tale, a police procedural set against a background of political and economic interests that are braided in strange and contradictory ways. The saboteurs inflicted a huge economic blow on Germany by crippling its chief source of energy for heating and industry. Yet Germany is also one of the biggest supporters of Ukrainian independence, and some German officials privately conceded that the destroyed pipeline was a blessing in disguise. The leaders of some other governments, notably Poland, were open from the start about their belief that the plotters deserved rewards, not prison sentences.

In Pancevski’s telling, the pipeline job was a quintessential example of Ukraine’s culture of innovation and bravado, in a government run by “bands and clans inside ministries, the army, the spy services, each a mini-state within the state”. Pancevski traces these patterns of unruly behaviour to the Cossack warriors who roamed Ukraine’s steppes centuries ago, and makes the intriguing observation that the country’s notorious corruption is related to the entrepreneurial cunning that has abetted its self-defence. Defiance, in ways good and bad, has become second nature for Ukrainians. The two senior officers who led the Nord Stream plot were so fiercely independent that they had already been fired for insubordination when Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. They helped defend Kyiv alongside infantry soldiers, and after being reintegrated, they conceived the plan to destroy the pipeline. Though Volodymyr Zelenskyy has always maintained that he never knew anything about it, they say they initially cleared it with their superiors, who later got cold feet.

Another fascinating theme that emerges from Pancevski’s reporting is the evolution of Ukraine’s intelligence service into a world-class weapon. Until 2014 that service, known as the SBU, was not fully independent of Russia; many officers took orders from Moscow. The “Revolution of Dignity” that took place in that year to protest the government’s subjection to the Kremlin catalysed a new spirit of national pride, and the SBU emerged as a group of patriots with unmatched powers to penetrate Russia. The CIA took notice and sent its officers to teach and learn. The Ukrainians blended “the best practices of two opposing systems and intelligence practices, American and post-Soviet,” Pancevski writes, “shaping a new, hybrid espionage culture”.

My only complaint about Pancevski’s book is that it is written in what might be called blockbuster prose: Lots of one-sentence paragraphs that are clearly meant to be jaw-dropping, a stripped-down style that sometimes disdains verbs. His insistence on identifying his protagonists by aliases — the Iceman, the Priest, the Colonel — is understandable, given the ongoing legal sensitivities. But I occasionally got the sense that the author was pitching his story a little too eagerly in the direction of Hollywood. All the same, one hopes The Nord Stream Conspiracy will help restore the reputations of the saboteurs. After the plot was unveiled, they were mostly fired or demoted or even jailed, in a predictable frenzy of ass-covering. But as one elder statesman of Ukraine’s intelligence community told Pancevski, these people are heroes, and, in the end, “they will be given the medals they all deserve”.