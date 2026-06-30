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The Seven Rules of Trust: Jimmy Wales' case for trust in a divided world

In The Seven Rules of Trust, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales argues that trust is a practical skill that enables cooperation, strong institutions and lasting success

The Seven Rules of Trust: A Blueprint for Building Things That Last
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The Seven Rules of Trust: A Blueprint for Building Things That Last
Amritesh Mukherjee
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 11:29 PM IST
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The Seven Rules of Trust: A Blueprint for Building Things That Last
By Jimmy Wales
Published by Bloomsbury Publishing
352 pages  ₹699
 
Pessimism is having its moment. Surveys like Ipsos’ What Worries the World consistently report global pessimism levels at well above 50 per cent. With hyperpolarised social media, that baseline despair only gets multiplied — rewarding our worst instincts, sorting us into camps, feeding us confirmation, neighbour against neighbour, stranger against stranger, algorithm against algorithm. Trust, in such a world, feels naive, right? And yet, what if in this distrustful world, trustworthiness was the most important trait for anyone to have? 
And who better to write about trust than the man who asked the entire internet to build an encyclopaedia together? “Cooperation has been essential for the survival of our species for as long as we have been a species,” Jimmy Wales writes in The Seven Rules of Trust: A Blueprint for Building Things That Last.  “If everyone happily ripped off others every chance they got, our species would have become extinct long ago. Only by cooperating could we survive. And only by extending trust to one another could we cooperate.” Wikipedia’s journey — from a joke to one of the most-visited sites on Earth — makes the case more eloquently than anything else. “Trust gets stuff done. Trust helps us survive and thrive.” 
Trust, Mr Wales insists, is not a feeling. We may treat it like one, something that either exists or doesn’t, that comes or goes without warning. But it’s a tool: Learnable, buildable. The seven rules he proposes for individuals and organisations alike are what Wikipedia ran on through years of ridicule and sabotage and institutional scepticism. 
Rule one: Make it personal. Trust, at any scale, begins with reliability, and consists of a triangle: Authenticity, empathy, and logic. When trust breaks, it’s always one of these three points going wrong. All of this goes back to questions predating management theory, institutions and the internet by millennia: “Are you being straight with me? Do you care about me? Can you deliver? These are ancient questions. They can all be summarised in one short, overarching question: Can I rely on you?”
Rule two: Harness our collaborative nature. The same tribalistic instincts that stoke social media’s outrage machine can, when directed well, move mountains. Rule three: Define a clear, shared purpose. Wikipedia’s guiding principle has always been bare bones, counterintuitive even: It is an encyclopaedia. That’s exactly why it works, too — no opinions allowed, a conventional writing style, factual accuracy prioritised above all else. That same clarity attracts the right contributors and orients their instincts to build a self-policing community. 
Rule four: To get trust, give it. Just like reciprocation, trust is as old as humanity. Mr Wales discusses such Wikipedia editors who violated the platform’s guidelines early on, but instead of being banned, were met with the “assume good faith” principle. Those same editors would go on to become long-term contributors. But it’s more than mere tactics, and “trust is very often a lot more than a cold-blooded calculation. If you have ever had someone look you in the eyes and say, ‘I trust you,’ you know the emotional gravity of those words. They are heavy. Their opposite — ‘I don’t trust you’ — can be even heavier.” 
Rule five: Enforce civility. It might sound quaint, but civility allows a diversity of opinions to coexist, which then helps find solutions to complex problems. Without civility, disagreements can become personal attacks, yet another name-calling, superiority-establishing exercise. He uses the example of r/ChangeMyView, a subreddit where people regularly do what today seems impossible — engage with opposing views, civilly, even walking away with changed minds. 
Rule six: Maintain strict independence. A neutral point of view, Mr Wales argues, is a strategic and moral necessity. As many surveys have shown, taking political sides alienates half your audience while rarely endearing you to the other half. Organisations dedicated to their core mission and present facts without partisan colouring almost always come out ahead on credibility. Lastly, rule seven: Radical transparency. Hide nothing, acknowledge mistakes publicly, and invite scrutiny always. Mr Wales draws on examples across decades, from Richard Nixon’s “Checkers” speech to Airbnb’s public apology, to highlight that when leaders and organisations come clean, trust compounds. 
The book’s beating heart is Wikipedia. From its improbable rise to its implausible survival, to it being perhaps the most visited and trusted site on earth. The scale is, by now, almost incomprehensible. “Remember Encyclopaedia Britannica? When it was printed and bound it weighed a ton, took up several feet of bookshelf, and contained some 75,000 articles. English Wikipedia today [as of early 2025] is roughly 93 times bigger,” Mr Wales writes. Someone from two decades ago will have a hard time believing it, and yet here it is, assembled entirely by strangers, held together entirely by trust. 
Pessimism is easy, for it requires nothing of us — no risk, no uncomfortable openness to being wrong or being hurt. Trust asks for all that and more. Mr Wales’ argument is that it’s worth it. That the alternative — a world of closed systems, weaponised suspicion — produces the crisis of trust we’re living through today. The way out is also the way through: Extend it first, and let’s see what gets built? 
The reviewer is a journalist, writer, and editor fascinated by the stories that shape our world. Instagram/X: aroomofwords
   

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 11:29 PM IST

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