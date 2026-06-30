The Seven Rules of Trust: Jimmy Wales' case for trust in a divided world

And who better to write about trust than the man who asked the entire internet to build an encyclopaedia together? “Cooperation has been essential for the survival of our species for as long as we have been a species,” Jimmy Wales writes in The Seven Rules of Trust: A Blueprint for Building Things That Last. “If everyone happily ripped off others every chance they got, our species would have become extinct long ago. Only by cooperating could we survive. And only by extending trust to one another could we cooperate.” Wikipedia’s journey — from a joke to one of the most-visited sites on Earth — makes the case more eloquently than anything else. “Trust gets stuff done. Trust helps us survive and thrive.”