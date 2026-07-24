The Sunday Book Bazaar: Delhi's enduring kutub khana and literary legacy

The bazaar has been one of the ways to experience the city and its ever-changing physiognomy. Dr Dhingra tell us that notable shauqeen visitors over the years include author Khushwant Singh, historian Ramachandra Guha, oral historian Sohail Hashmi and blogger Mayank Austen Soofi. Among other things, the market also provides bookshelves for several film sets as well as builds libraries in various cities. According to Dr Dhingra, the vendors’ stories, their struggles and their triumphs are integral to the market’s identity. “Book buyers, in fact, are the understated, creative ethnographers of the space of this bazaar,” she adds.

While a fitting tribute to an important cultural landmark in the city, the book is an interesting story of how a weekly footpath market transformed into a permanent feature of the city’s cultural geography. In the pre-Internet days, books were an important resource for both information as well as entertainment. The Sunday Book Bazaar evokes nostalgia for an entire generation of Dilliwallahs who have been shaped in some way by memories of browsing through and shopping at the bazaar. “It is a place that teaches you what you want by putting it in your hands before you’ve thought to ask for it,” the writer concludes.