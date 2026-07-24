The Sunday Book Bazaar: Delhi's enduring kutub khana and literary legacy

“Daryaganj Sunday Patri Kitab Bazaar has survived municipal raids, court orders, evictions, relocations, and sixty years of official indifference,” Dr Dhingra writes in the Prologue. She arrived at the bazaar as a researcher and became an accidental shauqeen buyer, who began returning regularly. Through extensive interviews with booksellers and readers over time, Dr Dhingra put together what reads like a detailed and well-researched biography of a bazaar, tracing the history and evolution of an important historic landmark of the capital.
Interestingly, the neighbourhood’s book culture is as old as its commerce, Dr Dhingra points out. Urdu Bazaar was one of Shahjahanabad’s principal literary arteries, and kutub khanas lined the streets in the late Mughal and early colonial period. Post Partition, many major publishers, such as Hind Pocket Books, Vani Prakashan, Rajkamal Prakashan, Prakash Prakashan, Motilal Banarsidass, Diamond Books, S Chand & Co, and later, Oxford University Press, set up around the area. “By the late twentieth century, Daryaganj had become the symbolic heart of India’s publishing geography,” she writes.