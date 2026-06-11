Ticket to Kerala: Tracing Malayalam cinema's rise to a national force

The 1980s and 1990s were marked by a parallel cinema movement, led by auteurs such as Adoor Gopalakrishnan, John Abraham, G Aravindan and Shaji Karun. In 1996, the first edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala was organised in Kozhikode. Few people probably know that one of the biggest hits in the industry at the turn of the millennium was Kinnara Thumpikal, a soft-porn movie, made at a cost of a few lakh rupees but which minted crores at the box office. Further, in the decade of the 2010s, Malayalam cinema began to explore queer themes.

In 2018, a group of women professionals and students in Kottayam district came together to form Mazhavil Vanitha Film Society, one of the first women-led film societies in the state, which has organised film appreciation camps for women of all ages. “No other film industry in the world responded to the pandemic the way Malayalam cinema did thematically, weaving its motifs in the narratives and in shooting within the restrictions,” writes Namrata Joshi in the book’s Foreword. In fact, even back in 2019, it had produced a medical-thriller film based on Kerala’s fightback against the Nipah virus, she adds. Over the past decade, and especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, mainstream Malayalam cinema began attracting the attention of the general public from other Indian states.