Two Bandra Girls: Farm life memoir blends dreams with reality of rural life

Over the years, the author found herself integrating more closely with rural life and connecting with the locals, who in turn began to warm to her. In the process, Ms Dwarkadas came to realise that she had grown as a person. Along the way, she recounts all the lessons she has learnt — patience, humility, resilience, and the art of laughing at oneself — apart from the several joys it has given her. “There’s a special kind of fulfilment that comes from watching people — especially children — connect with the land in a way that feels primal and pure, a reminder that the earth is meant to be touched, nurtured and understood,” writes Ms Dwarkadas.