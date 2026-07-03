We the People: Jill Lepore's book revisits 250 years of the US Constitution

Jill Lepore, who holds chairs in both the history department of Harvard University and Harvard Law School and is a staff writer for The New Yorker, does so too in her latest book, the winner of the 2026 Pulitzer Prize in history, but in a much muted fashion. This history emerged out of an Amendment Project, which has created a publicly accessible full-text archive of over 11,000 amendments to the constitution proposed to the US Congress from 1790 to 2022 and thousands of petitions and amendments that did not reach the Congress. Lepore engaged with a number of political scientists and analysts and used more than a dozen graduate students in this massive project. Ordinarily, the result of such an enterprise would be a somewhat obtuse prose, of interest mainly to academic researchers. But We the People is eminently readable and fascinating to interested lay public as well.