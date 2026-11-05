Wendy Doniger memoir traces a life in scholarship and accidental feminism

For the Love of Stories: Confessions of an Accidental Feminist By Wendy Doniger Published by Speaking Tiger 357 pages ₹899 Tyche is the Greek goddess of fortune and chance. She is sometimes depicted with a rudder in hand, as if guiding the fortunes of those she favours and at times, she waits with a ball or a round stone, reflecting perhaps on the chanciness of luck that could roll out of her hands at any moment and in any direction. Tyche is the Greek goddess of fortune and chance. She is sometimes depicted with a rudder in hand, as if guiding the fortunes of those she favours and at times, she waits with a ball or a round stone, reflecting perhaps on the chanciness of luck that could roll out of her hands at any moment and in any direction.

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The rudder and ball of Tyche are the invisible perennials in the life of Wendy Doniger as she tells it in her autobiography, For the Love of Stories: Confessions of an Accidental Feminist. It is a story about an exceptional life where the personal and professional are never separated; a revelation of how a life of scholarship grows within the ordinary happenstances of daily life.

Ms Doniger writes with frankness and candour. Feminism, her turbulent marriages, the politics of scholarship and academia, and the pettiness of people — the book has everything. She also discusses her long-standing association with Indian mythology and Sanskrit. It all began with her mother. A non-conformist woman with radical ideas about socialism and communism (“I was a red diaper baby”), Ms Doniger writes that her mother introduced her to the myths and legends of India, and her interest was kindled when her Latin teacher in high school nudged her towards Sanskrit. A childhood interest soon developed into a lifelong obsession and Ms Doniger is today one of the most influential voices in Sanskrit studies and Indian mythology. She has written over 40 books and taught the subject for close to five decades.

Unfortunately, however, her engagement with India has also led to one of the biggest fights of her career. It all began with an egg that was thrown at her (it missed) at SOAS in London because her work was deemed to have insulted a group of self-styled academic defenders of Hinduism. She took the episode “as a gauntlet that I could not resist picking up” and wrote The Hindus: An Alternative History. The book led to a storm of protests and was soon banned in India, with a man called Dinanath Batra filing several civil and criminal cases against her. The publisher (Penguin India) caved in quickly and the book was taken off the shelves and although The Hindus has since found a new home, Ms Doniger has never been able to return to the country.

The book has a bunch of interesting stories about India, her students and her friends. As Ms Doniger writes, “Some of the people I knew were, or became, quite famous, and that sometimes makes me fear that my story may sound like a roster of name dropping.” The celebrated filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola and she went to the same school (Great Neck High School, Long Island, New York). By his own admission, she was his first kiss. Mircea Eliade, the great Romanian scholar of religion and Sanskrit, was her mentor, A K Ramanujan was a friend and colleague, and David Shulman was a student, collaborator and friend. Her adversaries were celebrated in their own field too, and she writes about them without holding anything back.

The writing is funny and gentle, even in the darkest moments. She talks about depression, her lovers, her husband’s alcoholism, and the petty politics that dogged her academic life. She does so candidly, without dramatising the pain. She is open about the casual misogyny she faced during her career, sometimes even from friends, and at times turns the lens inwards, judging her own actions in the light of modern-day sensibilities. She calls herself an accidental feminist because she writes that her feminism began as “a rather selfish sort of proto-feminism, fighting not for women’s rights but for my own rights”. This is not how modern-day feminism would define its cause. But there were many things that Ms Doniger did that opened the doors for other women and changed the way academic institutions approached gender issues.

Interestingly, this year has seen a spate of semi-autobiographical or reflective books from several women in academia. Mary Beard (Talking Classics: The Shock of the Old), Emily Wilson (Crossing the Wine-dark Sea: Journeys through Ancient Literature), and now Wendy Doniger about her life. The books are very different from each other but together, tell us about the remarkable shifts that they have brought about in the study of ancient texts. The academic world has transformed dramatically during Ms Doniger’s lifetime — it was not just the attitude towards women but also towards teaching and research. What may have seemed radical ideas when she began were deemed controversial later. Her predicament, she writes, is best captured by this line: “In my day, I was more avant-garde than revolutionary, but somehow like a Kafka character, I went to bed one night an enfant terrible and woke up the next morning an old fuddy-duddy.” But for a fuddy-duddy, she spins a very interesting yarn.