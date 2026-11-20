Without Fear or Favour by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul with Jay Vinayak Ojha

Published by Juggernaut

340 pages ₹999

To those with only academic knowledge of how India’s higher judiciary functions and its dealings with the government, this book is an unnerving revelation because it confirms, per an insider’s account and not just tittle-tattle at a paan shop, what was always dismissed as speculation. The author was a member of the Collegium when D Y Chandrachud (now retired) was Chief Justice of India (CJI). That he thought Chandrachud was “too deferential to the Government” could be a personal opinion. But when he says as CJI, Chandrachud sought the government’s “nod” on a candidate to be elevated as a judge to the Supreme Court before the Collegium had met and once even gave voice to its “bizarre” query regarding the caste of a minority-faith judge candidate, the matter goes beyond mere gossip.

He writes: “On the day, while going to the [Collegium] meeting, Dhan [CJI Chandrachud] proposed a sixth name…. I suspected the name had been proposed at the government’s instance.” There was a dispute among others in the Collegium on the name. The CJI then took him aside and “wondered aloud whether he should telephone out to check the Government’s view”. On the question of appointing a judge from a minority, he writes, the government asked whether more representation was needed, given that judges from other religious minorities were already serving. “I was troubled by this logic,” Kaul writes. The government wanted to know, according to him, what caste the individual had been from before he changed his faith. “The follow-up was chilling: Dhan shared something with me as the government view that I must now redact, but it did provoke me. ‘If this is how we are going to appoint judges,’ I said, ‘you may as well consult and appoint yourself. Chief Justices used to appoint judges before the collegium was created. You may do it that way. I cannot be party to such a decision’,” Kaul writes. He then says he walked out of the meeting.

This and accounts of other such incidents are likely to leave readers slack-jawed. The value of this book is precisely this: That it is the narration of an insider. Asked about these statements, Justice Chandrachud had told The Indian Express: “It is very difficult for me to comment on what Sanjay Kaul has written because I have not read the book. So unless I read what he has written, and in what context he has written it, I cannot give a detailed reaction.” He also said he could not “recall an occasion when Sanjay Kaul walked out of a Collegium meeting”.

On dealings with the government, Kaul is realistic. He writes, “It is fantasy to imagine that the Collegium is isolated from political pressures. Governments assert themselves. If you give them an opening, they will grab it. The challenge is to maintain institutional integrity while navigating these pressures. Indeed, I found that the Government has far more respect for judges with a spine in such matters and the need for balance.” He believes judiciary-executive relations unravelled after the National Judicial Appointments Commission legislation, which gave the government a veto in judicial appointments, was struck down by the Supreme Court. Kaul is forthright on other issues that have confused ordinary Indians. How far should judges go in accepting government largesse? He writes he once asked Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi why he accepted a seat in the Rajya Sabha after his retirement. To this, Gogoi replied that if such a thing is offered, one must not refuse as a matter of duty, Kaul says. “That’s his perspective. Mine is that it’s simply not worth one’s while,” he writes. Of course, one can debate if this extends to judges inviting the men holding the most important jobs in the land to pujas at their residence or a grandson’s mundan ceremony as a CJI and a Supreme Court judge are reported to have done.

In the manner of a reporter, Kaul narrates what he calls “an Institutional Earthquake”. In 2018, Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph flagged concerns about the functioning of the court and the Chief Justice’s allocation of cases — at a press conference. Kaul’s view is that while the concerns of the judges might have been valid, a press conference was maybe not the route to resolving them. While the incident remains one of the most extraordinary episodes in the Supreme Court’s recent history, taking internal disagreements into the public domain has a cost, he believes. But the book is not only about the independence of the judiciary. It is about everyday justice (Kaul regrets he wasn’t able to do enough to reduce delays and pendency) and running the administrative system that dispenses justice.