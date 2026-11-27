The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (Credai), an industry body representing private real estate developers, has sought reforms to align the definition of affordable housing with current market conditions and improve affordability for homebuyers, among its several suggestions to the finance ministry ahead of the Union Budget 2027-28.

Credai said in a statement on Friday that it had also sought enhanced access to housing finance through tax benefits and a reduction in long-term capital gains tax on land and buildings to support sustained investment in the sector, adding that it had shared these recommendations with the ministry during the pre-Budget consultations with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on November 20.

The recommendations come against the backdrop of a continued decline in the supply of affordable housing. The share of homes priced below ₹50 lakh across the top eight cities fell from 54 per cent in 2018 to 21 per cent in 2025, the statement showed. This decline reflects the growing affordability challenge amid rising land and construction costs, it added. Separately, data from real estate consultancy Anarock showed that the share of housing supply priced below ₹40 lakh declined from 26 per cent to 10 per cent during the first nine months of 2026. Credai President Shekar Patel said the body's demands for reforms in affordable housing came amid India's expanding housing requirements due to urbanisation and continued strong demand for affordable housing.

“There is a need to revisit the existing affordable housing definition to align it with evolving market realities. Tax thresholds need to reflect current property and construction costs,” Patel added. The body has proposed a uniform, area-based definition of affordable housing across goods and services tax (GST), income tax, and priority sector lending. It has recommended limits based on Rera carpet area of 70 square metres (sq m) in notified metros, 90 sq m in urban centres with a population of 10 lakh and above, and 120 sq m elsewhere. If a price ceiling is required for income tax purposes, Credai has recommended raising it to ₹90 lakh, with an annual escalation of 5 per cent to account for inflation and rising raw material and labour costs, the statement said.

To improve project viability, the association has sought the reintroduction of the incentive under the former Section 80-IBA through a new Section 142A. The proposal provides for a 100 per cent deduction on profits from eligible projects approved between April 2027 and March 2032. It also seeks to extend the benefit to companies, firms, and limited liability partnerships (LLPs), with exemptions from minimum alternate tax (MAT) and alternate minimum tax (AMT). For homebuyers, Credai has recommended enhancing the tax deduction on housing loan interest for first-time homebuyers under the proposed affordable housing definition. The association has also proposed extending this benefit under both the old and new income tax regimes to improve affordability and encourage homeownership.

Further, to expand access to formal housing finance, Credai has proposed strengthening the credit guarantee mechanism for affordable home loans. This includes revising and increasing the existing loan ceiling of ₹20 lakh in line with prevailing market conditions and property rates, with a uniform 75 per cent guarantee cover. Eligibility should be linked to the value of the house rather than the borrower's income category, it said. Credai has also proposed a 10-year income tax exemption on rental income from eligible affordable homes, subject to specified conditions relating to tenancy and vacancy. The measure is aimed at encouraging investment in formal rental housing and increasing the availability of affordable homes in urban centres.

A key recommendation is to reduce long-term capital gains tax on land and buildings held for two years or more to 5 per cent, applicable to all taxpayers, including non-residents. The proposal is intended to lower the tax burden on land transactions and encourage landowners to bring land into the development market, particularly through joint development arrangements. The association has also proposed a uniform 5 per cent tax rate on other long-term capital gains and dividend income, subject to specified holding periods and tax provisions. For businesses, it has sought an optional 22 per cent tax regime for partnership firms and LLPs that forgo exemptions, bringing their tax treatment closer to that available to companies.