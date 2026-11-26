Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday wrapped up the annual pre-Budget consultations for 2027-28 (FY28) with a meeting with young people, or “yuva”, bringing together students from universities across the country and representatives of youth organisations.

While pre-Budget consultations are a yearly exercise, this was the first time the minister and other finance ministry officials, including Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur and Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran, held a dedicated meeting with young people.

"More than 200 stakeholders representing 13 sectors and stakeholder groups participated in the consultations," the finance ministry said in a press release. "These included industry associations, domain experts, leaders of India Inc, academics, youth representatives and practitioners from Agriculture and Rural Development; Manufacturing; MSMEs and Startups; Capital Markets and Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); Information Technology; Infrastructure, Energy and Sustainability; Employment and Labour; Housing, Urbanisation and Culture; Health and Social Issues; Research & Development and Higher Education; School Education, Vocational Education, Skilling and Sports; Youth Affairs; and Economics," it added.

Sithraman will present the Budget for FY28 on February 1, and she will also table the Economic Survey for FY27 in Parliament on January 29. The consultations began with a meeting with economists on Monday last week where wage growth and employment along with capital expenditure emerged as common themes in each participant’s recommendation, according to people who attended the meeting. The push on public capital expenditure (capex) has helped crowd-in private capex so the government must continue its focus on that. But the next wave of private capex will also depend on stable demand conditions, for which wage growth is crucial, a person who attended the meeting said.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called out Indian corporations for their “failure” to increase the headcount and raise the salaries of employees, despite a significant cut in corporate tax rate to 22 per cent from 30 per cent in 2019 and a tax rebate on income up to ₹12 lakh in 2025. Earlier in September, Sitharaman had also said that the government had set the stage with tax cuts and various other reforms to boost growth, now the industry needed to come forward and support growth by increasing wages and expenditure towards research & development. Private consumption, which accounts for over half of India’s gross domestic product (GDP), grew 7.2 per cent in 2025-26 (FY26) as the government offered income tax rebate and rationalised slabs and cut rates under the Goods and Services Tax (GST). India’s GDP rose by 7.8 per cent in FY26.

Sitharaman also sought views on the taxation of foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) in Indian equities, with most economists at the meeting favouring retaining the existing rates of long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax and securities transaction tax (STT). "The consultations generated a wide range of forward-looking recommendations aimed at strengthening India's human capital, innovation ecosystem, manufacturing competitiveness, agricultural productivity, housing security, and educational outcomes," the release said. "Stakeholders emphasised the need for reforms that can further accelerate economic growth while ensuring broad-based and inclusive development." Participants made a range of suggestions spanning agriculture, technology, employment, education and urban development. These included promoting domestic manufacturing of biofertilisers and advanced biotechnology-based agricultural inputs, developing sector-specific artificial intelligence (AI) models optimised for locally available hardware to strengthen India's competitiveness, and improving cyber-hygiene awareness among micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and smaller financial institutions.