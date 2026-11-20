CITU further called for filling vacancies in government departments, semi-government establishments and public-sector undertakings, and time-bound regularisation of eligible contractual workers. Its other demands included a legal guarantee for minimum support prices, stronger public procurement, universal public distribution, health care spending at 3 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) and education spending at 6 per cent. It also sought protection against job displacement due to artificial intelligence and automation, wealth and inheritance taxes, and higher taxation of extraordinary corporate profits.
The Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC) sought monthly minimum honorariums of ₹10,000 for Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, ₹15,000 for Anganwadi workers and ₹12,000 for helpers, along with EPF coverage. It also called for EPFO and ESIC benefits for construction workers, funded through state building and other construction workers’ welfare cess funds, and appointment letters, minimum wages and social security for contractual railway goods shed workers. Eligible workers above 60 should receive gratuity and terminal benefits, it said.