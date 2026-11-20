ISF also sought a one-time ₹7,000 employer incentive for hiring skilled youngsters for first formal jobs, subject to verified EPF enrolment and retention. It proposed extending the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana by two years until July 2029, opening the PM Internship Scheme to companies with annual turnover of at least ₹100 crore and linking stipend support to formal job conversion. Other demands included a national skilling-to-employment mission focused on placements rather than enrolments and allowing corporate social responsibility funds to finance hostels for migrant and women workers near industrial clusters.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI (M)-affiliated Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) demanded a national minimum wage of ₹42,000 per month, a publicly funded minimum income guarantee of the same amount for those outside regular wage employment and a universal monthly pension of ₹21,000 for the elderly. It also sought restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, repeal of the four Labour Codes and 200 days of employment under the rural employment guarantee scheme, alongside an urban employment guarantee. It criticised the ₹30,000-crore allocation under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme head for 2026-27, against ₹88,000 crore in the previous year’s revised estimates.