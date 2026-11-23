Social sector stakeholders called for prioritising services and mobility for the elderly and broadening the focus on women beyond skilling and entrepreneurship during the tenth pre-Budget consultation chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, according to a source aware of the discussions. Poverty alleviation and climate resilience for vulnerable communities were also among the key issues raised.

Sitharaman chaired the meeting in the national capital on Monday, with health and social sector stakeholders and experts in attendance, as part of preparations for the Union Budget 2027-28 (FY28). Secretaries from the Department of Economic Affairs and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran also attended.

Stakeholders highlighted the needs of women entering the gig economy, including access to rest spaces and public toilets. They also called for public transport to be safe, affordable and accessible for women, if not free.

Another suggestion was to broaden the scope of the Nirbhaya Fund, which is largely utilised for security and surveillance, to include services for women and preventive measures. Stakeholders noted that simply increasing the number of CCTV cameras was insufficient to make women feel safe.