UP govt tables ₹59,019 cr Supplementary Budget with focus on key sectors

The Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday tabled a Supplementary Budget of more than ₹59,019 crore in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

The Supplementary Budget was presented by Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna in the state legislature for the current financial year 2026-27.

Since the Uttar Pradesh Annual Budget 2026-27, which was tabled on February 11, 2026, amounted to ₹9.12 trillion, the state's total Budget size for the current financial year has now increased to more than ₹9.71 trillion.

Meanwhile, the Supplementary Budget comprised capital and revenue expenditure of more than ₹41,620 crore and ₹17,388 crore, respectively.

Of the Supplementary Budget of ₹59,019 crore, the Uttar Pradesh government is estimated to receive about ₹11,240 crore from the Centre towards expenditure on Central government schemes.

A Supplementary Budget is tabled to obtain legislative approval for additional or contingency expenditure during a financial year for ongoing or new projects. Since the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are less than eight months away, the Yogi government has loosened its purse strings to allocate funds generously towards key sectors, including industrial development, infrastructure, agriculture, the social sector, rural development and tourism. The Supplementary Budget has also allocated funds for various expressway and link expressway projects in the state. The state industrial development department has received the lion's share of more than ₹22,000 crore in the Budget.