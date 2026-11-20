With cities being poised as the future growth hubs in the run up to 2047, several states have begun reworking their city master plans for better planning of urban agglomerations, managing unchecked and unplanned urbanisation, and developing cities around key transport modes like metro and buses. Earlier this year, the Delhi government released its Delhi Master Plan 2047, which eyes building of four million new homes, and proposes land pooling (with a reduced 20-hectare threshold) and TOD along metro/transit corridors to unlock large-scale housing.