West Bengal Budget pitches revival of 118-year-old Calcutta Stock Exchange

CSE’s historical significance stems from its birthplace — the Neem Tree in Kolkata, where early stockbrokers traded in the 1850s. CSE was established much later, in 1908.
While CSE’s contribution to the regional economy around the jute, coal and tea industries has been significant, the exchange’s prominence dwindled with the emergence of national-level stock exchanges and the payment crisis of 2001 — the fallout of the Ketan Parekh scam.
The subsequent regulatory reforms also eventually culminated in the suspension of trading on CSE in 2013.
“India's capital markets have evolved into a highly technology-driven and liquidity-centric ecosystem. While the legacy of the CSE deserves respect, any revival must be based on future relevance rather than past glory. If it can create a niche in SME financing, regional entrepreneurship, new asset classes, or market innovation, it can contribute meaningfully to India's growth story,” said Kamlesh Shroff, national president of the Association of NSE Members of India (ANMI).