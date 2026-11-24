Youth welfare may be at the heart of Economic Survey for 2026-27

Youth welfare may emerge as a key theme in the FY27 Economic Survey, as the finance ministry examines ways to bring education, skilling and employment initiatives under a coordinated framework.

premium The finance ministry is considering a greater focus on youth welfare in the FY27 Economic Survey, amid concerns over jobs, education and skilling as India seeks to harness its demographic dividend.(Photo: Adobestock)