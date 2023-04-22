Home / Companies / Interviews / Green hydrogen-based engine, power plant to be ready by 2025 : Wärtsilä CEO

'The power plants we provide, from the minimum size of 10-20 megawatts (MW), going up to 400-500 MW, require a lot of hydrogen'

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 7:19 PM IST
Finland-based global energy tech company Wärtsilä Corporation, which provides power solutions in the electricity and marine sectors in more than 80 countries, expects interest in the company's energy management system to go up in India as more renewable energy is connected to the grid. Håkan Agnevall, President & CEO, tells Subhayan Chakraborty that the company will come out with an engine concept running on 100 per cent ammonia this year for the marine sector. Edited excerpts.
What are your plans for green hydrogen?
We have a saying 'green is not black or white' since there is no single solution. For energy transition, there is a need for different technologies and green hydrogen is one of those techniques. But to get there, first, we need purely renewable sources for producing that. Scaling up the currently running pilot projects producing green hydrogen to a significa

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 7:19 PM IST

