1 Finance gets Sebi in-principle nod to launch passive-only MF business

1 Finance, an advisory and wealth-tech firm, announced on Monday that it had received in-principle approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to set up an MF Lite business, potentially becoming the first asset management company (AMC) to operate under the new framework.

Introduced by Sebi in December 2024, the MF Lite framework is designed to ease entry into the mutual fund industry by reducing regulatory and compliance requirements for fund houses that offer passive investment products. Unlike conventional mutual fund licences, which allow AMCs to offer both actively and passively managed schemes, an MF Lite licence is restricted to eligible passive schemes.