Just over half of organisations surveyed consider themselves fully prepared to implement India's four labour codes, a year after they came into effect, even as companies continue to grapple with payroll and compliance changes, interpretation of the revised wage definition and pending state-level rules, according to a Grant Thornton Bharat report.

The report, Labour codes: Implementation pulse, released on Wednesday, draws on responses from more than 200 organisations across sectors, including technology, manufacturing, financial services, professional services, education, energy, infrastructure and hospitality.

The survey found that 50.6 per cent of respondents described themselves as fully prepared, while 28.8 per cent were still preparing for implementation. Another 11.7 per cent had not started the process and 9 per cent were not aware of the changes.

However, overall preparedness has not necessarily translated into changes in workplace policies and processes. While 54.3 per cent of respondents had completed an impact assessment of the codes, only 41.9 per cent had reviewed their human resources (HR) policies and employment contracts for gaps. The four labour codes, which consolidate 29 central labour laws covering wages, social security, industrial relations and occupational safety, came into effect on November 21, 2025. Revised wage definition likely to push up employment costs About 66.2 per cent of respondents said they had reviewed and updated their salary structures in line with the revised definition, while another 10.5 per cent planned to undertake the exercise. However, 74.4 per cent expected the change to increase employment costs.

The report said that nearly half of respondents, or 49.6 per cent, estimated that employment costs would increase by up to 5 per cent, while 12 per cent expected an increase of more than 5 per cent. Another 12.8 per cent said they did not expect any impact, while an equal proportion could not estimate the effect. Gratuity was identified as the component most likely to see an increase, with 43.6 per cent of respondents flagging it, followed by provident fund contributions at 30.8 per cent. The additional cost will require companies to decide how much of the increase they are willing to absorb. While 49.6 per cent of respondents said they planned to absorb it, 29.9 per cent were still evaluating their approach, while 20.5 per cent did not plan to absorb the increase.

Payroll and compliance changes remain biggest hurdles Although 48.7 per cent of organisations said their payroll software was fully ready, another 31.6 per cent were still upgrading their systems. A further 13.7 per cent said their systems were not ready, while 6 per cent reported technical difficulties linked to the deemed wage provisions. According to the report, payroll and compliance changes were the leading implementation challenge that 73.5 per cent of respondents flagged, followed by HR policy revisions at 66.7 per cent and legal interpretation of the revised wage definition at 55.6 per cent. Employee communication and technology were cited by 36.8 per cent and 35.9 per cent, respectively.

The requirement to complete full and final settlement of wages within two working days also remains an area of unfinished work. Only 38.8 per cent of respondents said they had implemented the requirement, while 33.1 per cent were discussing its implementation. Another 23.8 per cent considered it impractical, and 4.4 per cent were unaware of the change. Pending state-level rules are another constraint on implementation. As many as 77.8 per cent of respondents indicated that finalisation of state rules was important for complete readiness. Among them, 43.6 per cent said the absence of final rules had a moderate impact on their readiness, while 34.2 per cent reported a significant impact.

The areas where companies sought further regulatory clarification included the definition of wages and its computation methodology, cited by 24.8 per cent of respondents. Deployment of contractual workers in core activities was flagged by 23.1 per cent, while 19.7 per cent sought clarity on the two-working-day full and final settlement requirement. Workforce deployment through contractors is also likely to be affected. About 65.8 per cent of respondents expected the labour codes to influence how they deploy contractual workers. The report recommends that companies review workforce classifications, contractor arrangements and agreements with manpower providers, particularly where workers are engaged in activities considered core to an establishment.