100 years on, Bajaj Group begins to build anew for India's future growth

The journey over the years

While the two businesses are at the core of the Bajaj Group’s success, a business that predates both is the fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) major, Bajaj Electricals. In an earlier avatar, it was known as Radio Lamp Works. Started by Kamalnayan Bajaj in 1938, it began by making Italian-made radio lamps and has now grown into a multi-category and multi-product electrical goods major. The company has struggled in recent years due to severe competitive pressures from national and regional players, price erosion and surge in input costs. It is, however, taking steps to streamline distribution, launch new products, premiumise its portfolio with the Nex brand and diversify into new segments such as wires and cables. With a new management team in place and a fresh strategy, Chairman Shekhar Bajaj expects 2026-27 (FY27) to mark a new beginning for the 88-year old company.