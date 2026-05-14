Hudco's loan sanction pipeline includes ₹13,000 crore city projects

A month after the Centre released guidelines for the ₹1 trillion Urban Challenge Fund, state-owned infrastructure lender Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) is advancing on pacts with states and urban local bodies for around 40 city projects under the scheme.

“HUDCO has already extended in-principle approval for lending of around ₹13,000 crore. There are around 30-40 projects for which these amounts have been discussed, and some of these projects have already been sanctioned by the apex body,” said Sanjay Kulshrestha, chairman and managing director (CMD) of HUDCO.

The company — in its January-March (Q4 FY26) quarter results declared on Thursday — reported a net profit of ₹1,981 crore, which was 173 per cent higher than the same period last year.

The company saw a negative tax expense of ₹1,360 crore. Its operating profit dipped 28.5 per cent to ₹630 crore. For the full financial year, the company reported a net profit of ₹4,034 crore, which was 49 per cent higher than FY25. HUDCO's loan sanctions increased 29 per cent in FY26 to ₹1.6 trillion, and its loan disbursements in the fiscal stood at ₹51,194 crore, according to the company’s investor presentation. The CMD said that the company is eyeing opportunities in private sector lending but will be cautious about whom it lends to, as the financier wants to achieve zero net non-performing assets (NPA) status in the coming period.