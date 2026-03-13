3 million homes solarised, 70 million to go: SolarSquare CEO Shreya Mishra

Rooftop solar is picking up in India, but hurdles remain. The government’s PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, a ₹75,000 subsidy scheme, aims to expand residential solar and cut fossil fuel reliance. Two years in, only 2.5 million homes are solarised — far short of the 10 million target — with recent West Asia tensions exposing India’s energy vulnerabilities. Shreya Mishra, cofounder & CEO of SolarSquare and IIT Bombay alumna, tells S Dinakar how the scheme is faring, the challenges of a largely unorganised installer market, and how her company has scaled to 130 megawatt under PM Surya Ghar. SolarSquare has raised nearly $50 million from investors, including Elevation Capital, Lightspeed, and Lowercarbon Capital, with a $33 million round led by Lightspeed in December 2024. Mishra was also the youngest woman entrepreneur on last year’s Avendus Wealth Hurun India U40 List. Edited excerpts: