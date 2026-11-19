FIH Mauritius Investments Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of FIH Mauritius Investments Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, has agreed to acquire an additional 3 million shares of IIFL Capital Services after two more entities from the company's promoter group agreed to sell their holdings to the investor.

The two sellers, Kalki Family Private Trust and Ardent Impex Private Limited, have joined an existing share sale agreement between Fairfax's subsidiary and IIFL Capital's promoters. The development was disclosed by IIFL Capital Services in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Who are the new sellers?

Both entities belong to IIFL Capital Services' promoter group. Their existing shareholdings in the company are:

Kalki Family Private Trust: 9 million shares, equivalent to 2.41 per cent of the company

Ardent Impex Private Limited: 2.7 million shares, equivalent to 0.72 per cent ALSO READ: Cyient Semiconductors gets $10 mn strategic investment from GlobalFoundries Together, they have agreed to sell 3 million shares to FIH Mauritius. The company has not separately specified how the shares will be divided between the two sellers. The agreement also allows the sale to take place either through the stock market or directly between the parties, depending on their mutual decision. IIFL Capital open offer concludes The development comes after FIH Mauritius completed its open offer for IIFL Capital Services on November 18.

An open offer allows an investor acquiring a significant stake in a listed company to offer to buy shares from its existing public shareholders. Following the completion of the offer, FIH Mauritius acquired control of IIFL Capital Services and became one of its promoters from November 19. It held approximately 141.78 million shares, representing 38.04 per cent of the company's total share capital, as of the latest filing. IIFL Finance stake sale In a separate transaction, the investment firm was also reported to be selling its 13.25 per cent stake in IIFL Finance through a block deal, with the proceeds expected to support its proposed acquisition of a controlling stake in IDBI Bank.