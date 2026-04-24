63SATS Cybertech partners with PDA to build cyber defence platform

63SATS Cybertech, a subsidiary of 63 moons technologies, on Thursday announced a strategic legal partnership with Pavan Duggal Associates (PDA) to guide its comprehensive cybersecurity solutions.

Under the partnership, PDA under cyber law expert Pavan Duggal will serve as the exclusive legal partner to 63SATS across its full spectrum of offerings, powering legal readiness, Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act compliance, cybercrime prosecution and cybersecurity advisory for both its B2B and B2C clients.

Both 63SATS and PDA will provide clients with complete protection across the entire risk lifecycle: prevention, detection, response, regulatory compliance, legal defence and recovery, a joint statement said.