A crisis with benefits: IL&FS enters new phase with recoveries on track

Until July 2026, the debtor has repaid ₹16,013 crore from units that have been operating well. As per court records up to July 2026, successive boards have paid back ₹50,387 crore out of the total liability of ₹99,377 crore.

The picture was significantly gloomier in October 2018. A progress report by a new seven-member board was grim about the prospects. “IL&FS Group is not inconsequential, but critical to the financial stability (of India), as its share in the total exposure of the banks to the NBFC sector is about 16 per cent,” it said, warning that: “The cascading impact of the default by the IL&FS Group on the financial sector would be… if not addressed in an orderly manner, catastrophic for the financial stability”.