A crisis with benefits: IL&FS enters new phase with recoveries on track

One of the first challenges faced by the new board, headed by veteran banker Uday Kotak as the chairman, was that there was no provision in the new Indian Bankruptcy Code (IBC) for a group resolution process. The law itself had been passed just two years earlier in 2016. High-profile cases, nudged by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), had begun to spring up, but group insolvency had not yet been envisaged.
IL&FS, thus, presented a first-of-its-kind crisis of a group going bust. As per court records, there were 302 companies with the IL&FS flag, of which 169 were domestic and the rest offshore. “The operations of the group were conducted through a complex maze of various direct and indirect holding companies, subsidiaries, associate companies as well as unincorporated entities, further complicated by a multi-layered structure,” court papers note as part of depositions. At the time, there were no modalities to handle such a case.