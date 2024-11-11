'A new feeling the old way'; Vistara completes merger with Air India

At Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, a commotion flared up between the Vistara ground staff and passengers travelling to Mumbai.

Vistara flight UK 854 was delayed, with boarding pushed back by nearly an hour. The ground staff attributed the delay to air traffic congestion in Mumbai, which caused the aircraft’s late arrival in Bengaluru.

Unlike other times when passengers are sensitive to delays, today was different.

Vistara, the decade-old brand, is being merged with Air India, with its final operations under the Vistara banner on November 11.

“Some delays can be excused today since it’s one of Vistara’s last operations. It’s one of the few brands that flyers will miss booking in the future,” said a 50-year-old finance professional aboard the Bengaluru-Mumbai flight.

The change of guard is evident at the check-in counters at the airport.

Long, snaking queues near the airline’s check-in counters prompted staff to seek assistance from parent Air India’s employees.

Consequently, personnel wearing Air India lanyards stepped in and opened two counters to ease the pressure.

“From tomorrow, it’s only Air India for us, though operational integration may take more time. We’re excited to see how we can serve as a merged entity,” said a Vistara employee.

Starting November 12, Vistara aircraft will be operated under Air India’s banner, identifiable by a special four-digit flight code beginning with “2.”

The merger with Air India comes nearly 10 years after Vistara launched operations with just three Airbus jets in 2015.

The airline was a 51:49 joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines and has seen an infusion of Rs 9,900 crore. It has grown since, now operating about 2,400 weekly flights with a fleet of 70 planes.

As boarding gates closed and final passenger calls were made, flyers settled into their aubergine-coloured seats.

Captain Adarsh Mohan, who was commanding the aircraft, informed passengers that this would be his “last time” piloting an aircraft under the Vistara brand.

The caveat is necessary.

“Is it the airline’s last day today? What will change? I’ve been flying for 40 years within India, and only a few come close to international standards,” said K N Prabhashankar, a Bengaluru-based chartered accountant who frequents the financial capital and prefers the airline over others.

To ensure passengers like him face minimal disruption, most of the airline’s in-flight experience, including routes, schedules, cabin crew, menu, cutlery, and devices, will remain the same for some time.

“It’s a day filled with mixed emotions for me. We are among the best airlines globally. What’s heartening is I can still wear the aubergine-coloured uniform until February next year,” said a cabin crew member aboard the flight.

The captain’s announcement prompted young passengers to snap photos of the cabin, lit by dim purple-orange mood lights.

“Vistara set new standards in Indian skies and pioneered premium economy in domestic aviation. The food and service standards set it apart for most parts,” said Ameya Joshi, founder of aviation blog Network Thoughts.

In line with its reputation for food, the menu featured a special complimentary dessert on its last day. Along with the usual meals and beverages, the flight crew served a strawberry pastry topped with vanilla sauce as a parting gesture.

The conclusion of the merger follows nearly two years after it was initially announced.

In 2022, the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines (SIA) said they had agreed to merge Vistara with Air India to drive synergies and capture market share in the fast-growing aviation sector.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the merger between the airlines in September 2023.

The process encountered turbulence following approvals.

For instance, a career progression plan for Vistara pilots in the merged entity caused unrest, with pilots reportedly upset over incidents of Air India colleagues leapfrogging them in promotions.

That said, passengers added they hoped to experience the “Vistara feel” post-merger.

Some said they would cherish their boarding passes, as it would be the last time they flew with the brand.

“After Kingfisher, Vistara was the airline that exhibited premium services. Today, even if their tagline says, ‘Fly a new feeling,’ I hope the old feeling (of flying with them) continues to remain the same,” added another passenger.