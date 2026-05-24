A silver lining for Indian eldercare companies lies overseas markets

A recent report by KPMG and the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India says individuals aged 60 and above account for 11 per cent of India’s population in 2024, a share expected to nearly double to over 21 per cent by 2050. This would represent 16 per cent of the global population aged 60 and above, estimated at 2.1 billion by 2050. The report credits this demographic shift to rising life expectancy at birth, which increased by 9.3 years from 62.7 years in 2000 to 72 years in 2023, alongside a steadily declining fertility rate, from 3.4 to 2 live births per woman during the same period.