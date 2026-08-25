A thumping hit: At 125, Royal Enfield rides high as a global favourite

The Himalayan Odyssey, Royal Enfield’s bike expedition to the peaks | Photo: Royal Enfield

“When Royal Enfield turned 100, we were struggling for survival. Twenty-five years later, we are the oldest motorcycle manufacturer in continuous production — and at our all-time peak. That did not happen by chasing every trend. It happened by staying close to riders, making clear choices, and following our own path even when it looked unfashionable. Today, Royal Enfield is the number one mid-size motorcycle brand in the world,” Lal, who is now the Executive Chairman of Eicher Motors Ltd, said in his message to shareholders.