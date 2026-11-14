Aayush Wellness enters shilajit segment with launch of Himalayan drops

Aayush Wellness Ltd has entered the shilajit-based wellness supplement segment with the launch of Himalayan Shilajit Drops, seeking to diversify its nutraceutical portfolio and tap growing demand for products targeting energy, stamina and vitality.

The launch comes amid projected growth in the global shilajit market, which was valued at $206.64 million in 2025 and is expected to reach $436.72 million by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 8.67 per cent during 2026-34, the company said in a statement.

Asia-Pacific accounted for around 61 per cent of the global market in 2025, while liquid shilajit products made up 60.72 per cent, indicating the growing relevance of the region and liquid formulations, it said.

Aayush Wellness said its new product contains Himalayan-sourced shilajit extract in liquid-drop form and is positioned to support daily energy, stamina and vitality. The formulation is described as rich in fulvic acid and minerals, with heavy-metal testing. The product will add to the company's nutraceutical portfolio, which includes offerings across sleep, immunity, gut health, liver care, respiratory wellness and metabolic health. The company is also looking at opportunities beyond India, particularly in Southeast Asia, where it sees potential demand for natural-origin wellness products and traditional herbal ingredients. Aayush Wellness has established a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore, which it said could provide a base to explore international business opportunities and wider regional markets. Any overseas launch of the shilajit drops would be subject to applicable regulatory and market-entry requirements.

"With the launch of Himalayan Shilajit Drops, we are further diversifying our nutraceutical portfolio and expanding our presence across emerging wellness categories," said Naveena Kumar, Managing Director of Aayush Wellness. "Our broader objective is to build a diversified consumer wellness business with opportunities across India and international markets," she said. The company cited estimates from the Ministry of Food Processing Industries that India's nutraceutical market was valued at $30.37 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6 per cent between 2025 and 2030. Aayush Wellness, listed on the BSE, said the launch was part of its strategy to expand its consumer wellness business through product diversification and exploration of domestic and overseas markets.

Increasing lifestyle demands, changing dietary habits and growing awareness of preventive healthcare are driving consumer interest in products focused on everyday energy, stamina and overall wellness. According to a 2024 Supradyn Fatigue Survey commissioned by Bayer, 85% of urban Indians aged 25-35 reported waking up tired, while 81% experienced declining energy levels throughout the day. These findings highlight the growing relevance of nutrition and wellness solutions addressing everyday lifestyle needs. This evolving consumer demand is reflected in the growth of the global Shilajit market. The global Shilajit market was valued at approximately $206.64 million in 2025 and is projected to reach $436.72 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of approximately 8.67% during 2026-2034. The Asia-Pacific region accounted for approximately 61% of the global market in 2025, highlighting the strategic relevance of the region.

Additionally, liquid Shilajit accounted for approximately 60.72% of the global market in 2025, reflecting the commercial relevance of convenient liquid-based formulations. These market trends present opportunities for companies to develop differentiated products catering to evolving consumer preferences. Entering this emerging category, Aayush Wellness introduces Himalayan Shilajit Drops, featuring Himalayan-sourced Shilajit extract in a convenient liquid-drop format. The product is positioned around daily energy, stamina and vitality support, with key attributes including a fulvic-acid-rich, mineral-dense formulation and heavy-metal testing. The liquid delivery format offers consumers a convenient alternative to conventional Shilajit consumption formats. The launch further complements the Company's expanding nutraceutical portfolio across sleep, immunity, gut health, liver care, respiratory wellness and metabolic health, strengthening its presence across multiple specialised wellness categories.

India's nutraceutical industry presents a substantial growth opportunity, with the market estimated at $30.37 billion in 2024 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% between 2025 and 2030, according to the Ministry of Food Processing Industries. Beyond the domestic market, Southeast Asia offers attractive opportunities for natural-origin wellness products, supported by growing consumer interest in preventive healthcare, traditional herbal ingredients and premium nutritional supplements. Singapore holds strategic importance in Aayush Wellness's international expansion strategy. The company has already established a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore, providing an existing corporate presence from which it can explore international business opportunities. Singapore's position as a regional commercial and distribution hub also offers potential access to wider Southeast Asian markets.

With growing international interest in traditional wellness ingredients and premium herbal supplements, the Company sees opportunities to explore the introduction of suitable products, including Himalayan Shilajit Drops, into international markets, subject to applicable regulatory and market-entry requirements. By expanding its product portfolio and exploring opportunities across domestic and international markets, Aayush Wellness aims to strengthen its consumer reach and build a diversified wellness business. "With the launch of Himalayan Shilajit Drops, we are further diversifying our nutraceutical portfolio and expanding our presence across emerging wellness categories. Our broader objective is to build a diversified consumer wellness business with opportunities across India and international markets. We believe that continued product expansion, combined with our existing business presence in Singapore, provides a platform to explore new consumer segments and potential growth opportunities," Kumar said.