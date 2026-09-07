AB InBev India invests ₹200 crore in Neemrana brewery in Rajasthan

AB InBev India has invested around Rs 200 crore in opening its manufacturing facility, Rochees Breweries Limited (RBL), in Neemrana, Rajasthan, as it strengthens its manufacturing footprint in North India and reinforces its confidence in the country's long-term growth potential, it said in a release.

“The engagement highlighted the strengthening economic partnership between India and Belgium and underscored AB InBev India's unique position as a company with Belgian roots and a long-standing commitment to India's growth story,” the release said.

The Neemrana facility is designed to support scalable operations, operational efficiency and manufacturing standards. Its strategic location further strengthens AB InBev India's ability to serve consumers across key markets in North India.