Accenture leases 1 mn sq ft office space in Hyderabad for over ₹1,000 crore

Global IT services major Accenture has leased 1 million square feet (msf) of office space in Hyderabad for a total rental outlay of Rs 1,006 crore over a period of 10 years, according to transaction documents accessed by Propstack.

According to the lease agreement, Accenture will pay a monthly rent of around Rs 7.53 crore to lease 1,016,912 square feet of office space in IT park Aparna Technopolis.

The company has also deposited Rs 29.5 crore as security, with the lease including a 4.25 per cent rent escalation every year.

The fresh lease, which commenced on 1 April 2026, covers space from the second to the 11th floor of the commercial tower. The document adds that lease and rent commencement will take place in two phases.

Phase 1 will include a total chargeable area of 517,812 square feet, with lease and rent commencement slated to start from 1 April 2026 and 16 December 2026, respectively. Similarly, Phase 2 involves a total chargeable area of 499,100 square feet, with lease and rent commencement dates slated for 1 September 2026 and 1 February 2027, respectively. This comes after the IT services major leased 2.4 lakh square feet in GIC-backed WaveRock IT Park in August last year. However, Propstack said it was a short-duration lease (14 months), for a monthly rent of Rs 1.2 crore. Market observers note that technology leaders are committing to long-term, high-value leases — some even reaching rental rates of more than Rs 130 per square foot — indicating that demand for Grade A commercial infrastructure remains robust.